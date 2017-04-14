Home/Best Selling Products/SPECTRA Mini
SPECTRA Mini
SPECTRA MiniSPECTRA MiniSPECTRA MiniSPECTRA MiniSPECTRA Mini
$ 399.00 USD
· Most portable personal vehicle with world’s first 3D Posture Control System 
· 9.3mph Top speed and ~12.4 miles range 
· 8.3 lbs to carry it anywhere.
· This is a customized electrical skateboard. For specific date of shipment, please refer to the shipping information below.

Stay up to date on WALNUTT special deals

Customers Also Considered

SPECTRA Advanced
$ 699.00 USD
SPECTRA Pro
$ 1,099.00 USD
SPECTRA Silver
$ 1,399.00 USD
WALNUTT Commuter Backpack
$ 89.00 USD$ 70.00 USD